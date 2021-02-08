Finding ways to end the problem of mental health and homelessness in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the last several weeks, the Community Benefit Committee has raised over $5,000 to help long-time Columbus resident Ms. Mildred, who is homeless, get the medication and housing she needs.

But Lt. Rhonda Sanders with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says there are more Ms. Mildreds out there who need help.

“Something traumatic happens, and then it’s a big spiral, and everything gets out of control and that leaves them homeless,” she said.

It’s this vicious cycle that has caused so many in Columbus to have to battle both homelessness and mental health on a daily basis. It’s a problem that Lt. Sanders sees all too often.

“Not getting the help that they need, then they become depressed,” Sanders said, describing the circumstances. “They tend not to go to work. And then they lose their job.”

Lt. Sanders says the problem is rooted in people not being able to get the proper help they need, whether through counseling or medication. Lt. Sanders has been working with The Community Benefit Committee to help Ms. Mildred.

“The medication is a expensive medicine that she’s taken, but it is working for her,” Lt. Sanders said. “And hopefully, through more visits with the doctors and getting her stable in a good stable environment, everything will pan out to work for her.”

But Sanders and Janie Shields with the Community Benefit Committee say the scope of the issue demands a more permanent solution.

“I am Miss Mildred. I have been Miss Mildred,” said Shields, who experienced homelessness when she was a college student. “And there’s so many other people in our community, that that have been.”

Shields, Sanders and the committee are working to put together a database of programs that can be a resource for people struggling with homelessness and mental health. And let them know it’s OK to ask for help.

“I didn’t know that I could ask (for help),” Shields said. “I think even with Ms. Mildred, I don’t really know if she realized that, being homeless was even an issue for her.”

The list includes programs with the the Mississippi Regional Housing Authority, the Social Security Administration and the Homeless Coalition.

“I wish I had known about these programs when I was going through it,” Shields said. “So we hope that we’ll be able to kind of streamline it all and put it in some type of format to share with the community.”

On Sunday, the Community Benefit will be having a fundraising event at Zachary’s, selling catfish plates to raise more money to help pay for Ms. Mildred’s medical needs and to try and find her an apartment.