Finish line remains distant for Financial Concepts’ downtown project

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Rooted in the downtown community, Financial Concepts celebrated its 35th anniversary.

Hoping to expand, in 2021, the company purchased the lot where the Gilmer Inn use to sit to build a new office building.

Columbus City Council decided the designs for the construction of the new building have to be approved by both the Columbus Preservation Society and the City Council.

CEO of Financial Concepts, Scott Ferguson, said a timeline to finish the project is not in near sight.

“Things have certainly changed over the past couple of years, right? Costs have certainly gone up and that’s been part of the delay and that’s part of the reason why we’ve been wanting to build what we’re wanting to build. Now, it’s all cost driven, and so I don’t really know what the timeline is as far as how long it’s going to take to go back to the historical society and back to the council. Unfortunately, not a single councilman reached out. It would be nice here in the Friendly City if we could all talk to each other and talk these things out but we haven’t been able to do that,” said Ferguson.

The designs have to meet the aesthetic of a historic Columbus as required by the Preservation Society.

