Finishing the frontal passage

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front will continue to move East overnight and into our Thursday. Once it crosses out of state, drier conditions start moving in.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain will continue through the evening. Some storms may be possible, with gusty wind. Temperatures will be warm tonight, in a range of middle 60s to lower 70s. Very muggy!

THURSDAY: The rain chance will be heaviest in the morning, as the front continues to track East across the state. By the afternoon, the cold front should complete is passage over NE MS and western AL. This will allow for clouds to start breaking apart as drier air moves in. Isolated rain will continue into the early evening. Much drier by the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Cooler and drier! Clouds will be minimal and humidity will be much lower. High temperatures will reach only the middle 80s. Expect some nice conditions for Friday night football. Lows will be in the lower 60s to upper 50s.