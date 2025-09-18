Finishing the week HOT

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying hot, with the middle 90s continuing through the weekend. Chance for rain will be possible, though not a lot of rain will fall.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain potential will be drying out into the evening, with clouds sticking around into the morning. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A HOT end to the week. Temperatures will again hit the middle 90s. Passing clouds and a scattered chance for rain will pick up through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows will drop into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Middle 90s will stick around through the weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to listen to how you are feeling and staying hydrated. Isolated rain will be possible.