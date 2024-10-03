Finishing the week on a warm note

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm to hot temperatures will finish off the week and continue through the weekend. Some extra moisture will bring in the chance for slightly heavier clouds and a light rain chance.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming a bit more mild again. Gulf moisture is slowly moving in from the South. This will increase our quantity in clouds throughout the night. Temperatures will not drop as low, only into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: With the added moisture and amount of clouds, there will be a chance for a few isolated to scattered showers throughout the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows continue in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: It is going to be a toasty, summer-like weekend. Clouds will be clearing and then there will be plenty of sunshine! High temperatures maintain in the upper 80s, to potentially lower 90s for some both days. Overnight temperatures will continue in the low to middle 60s.