Finishing with cool temps and rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm jackets and rain jackets into the end of the week! Rain returns Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Bundle up for the Christmas parade tonight in Columbus! It starts at 7:30p and temperatures will be chilly. They will be on the drop into the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain is back in the forecast. Scattered showers will be expected throughout the entire day and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will stay chilly, in the middle 40s. With heavy clouds and rain continuing through the night, lows will not drop that much.

FRIDAY: Lingering showers will roll into the end of the week. By the afternoon, the rain chances should begin drying out. Clouds will stick around for a while. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s, some may get lucky into the lower 50s. Lows fall back into the upper 30s.