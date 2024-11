Fire and Rescue investigate an apartment fire in Columbus

fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue continues to investigate an apartment fire.

Crews responded to 906 11th street South around 9:30 on November 19.

Fire Chief Duanne Hughes told WCBI that nobody was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

