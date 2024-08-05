Fire at abandoned house in Columbus under investigation as arson

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue is investigating an arson fire at an abandoned house.

The blaze happened about 3 a.m. Monday at 723 16th Street North.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said there was about $9,000 in property loss.

Investigators told WCBI there was no electricity in the building because no one was living there.

They believe a homeless person most likely started the fire.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X