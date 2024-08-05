Fire at abandoned house in Columbus under investigation as arson
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue is investigating an arson fire at an abandoned house.
The blaze happened about 3 a.m. Monday at 723 16th Street North.
Fire Chief Duane Hughes said there was about $9,000 in property loss.
Investigators told WCBI there was no electricity in the building because no one was living there.
They believe a homeless person most likely started the fire.
If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.