Fire at Lowndes Co. Jail sends 2 inmates and 3 deputies to BMH

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations Detectives are investigating the case.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Friday night fire at the Lowndes County Jail sends two inmates and three deputies to the hospital.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI it’s believed the fire was started by an inmate.

Columbus Fire and Rescue responded quickly.

There was no major structural damage, but there was some smoke damage.

The fire has temporarily displaced 9 inmates who were being housed in the zone where the fire broke out.

Two inmates were treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital, one for possible smoke inhalation and one for minor burns.

Both were treated and released and are currently back at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Three deputies were taken to Baptist and treated for possible smoke inhalation, all are expected to fully recover.

All inmates are accounted for and no other injuries have been reported.

Full damage estimates have yet to be completed.

