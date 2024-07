Fire causes major damage to house in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Columbus were busy overnight battling flames.

The Columbus Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire on 208 Byrnes Circle Sunday night.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said no injuries were reported but the home suffered major damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

