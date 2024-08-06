Fire Chief: Neighbor notices electrical short starts fire, calls for help

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were busy putting out flames after a garage caught on fire.

Firefighters were on the scene around 1 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sixth Street North.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said a neighbor noticed that an electrical short from an electric meter had started a fire in the garage and attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.

When that failed to put out the fire, the neighbor called 911.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no owner of the home.

