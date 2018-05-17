House fire claims the life of a Calhoun County woman

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman has died following a fire at her home.

Jess Moore with the Calhoun County Coroner’s office tells WCBI the Banner Fire Department responded to a house fire on County Road 278 Wednesday.

The house was fully involved when fire fighters arrived.

A neighbor told fire crews that someone was possibly home.

Firefighters found Martha Carroll Herron, 60, dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Calhoun County is investigating the cause of the fire.