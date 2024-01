Fire claims lives of two people in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire in the woods took the lives of two victims according to the Lee County coroner’s office.

On Saturday evening, a blaze erupted near Hope Church and McCullough Boulevard in a wooded area east of the church.

Investigators were not releasing the names of the victims at this time as they were working to confirm identities.

The victim’s bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Pearl.

