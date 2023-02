LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County.

The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss.

There was no power to the building.

Volunteer fighters from districts one and three put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

