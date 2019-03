COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Fire and Rescue battle a blaze at home in the 900 Block of 7th Street South.

The fire was called in around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

The house is believed to have been vacant at the start of the fire.

Several neighbors reported hearing a large boom and then seeing smoke coming from the house.

Officials with Columbus Fire and Rescue say the cause of the fire is under investigation.