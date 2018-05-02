Fire crews put out late night Starkville house fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A fire breaks out in a Starkville home late Tuesday night.

The Starkville Fire Department responded to a house fire call that came in shortly before 10 pm.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at the corner of Crossgate Street and West Bound Street in the Crossgate subdivision.

Battalion Chief Curtis Randle said the fire started in the garage of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the garage, but the house did receive some smoke damage.

Two vehicles were also burned completely.

The family was evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time but the case is still under investigation.