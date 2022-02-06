Fire crews were up early battling a fire in Oktibbeha County

When crews got there, the structure was fully involved.

Around 4:30 Saturday morning, East Oktibbeha firefighters were called to 9158 Old West Point Road.

East Oktibbeha along with assistance from the Bell Schoolhouse fire department were able to put out the blaze.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation