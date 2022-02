Fire crews were up early battling a fire in Tupelo

No injuries are being reported at this time.

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo family makes it out just in time after their home catches on fire early this morning.

Tupelo firefighters were on scene for five hours before they were able to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.