Fire damages house in Amory; Police make arrests

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory house fire led to damage and arrests.

Orenthia Fair and Victoria Pargo were both charged with arson.

Amory police say the blaze happened in the area of Hatley Road, near Woodward Street, on August 15.

Investigators believe the fire was started after an ongoing argument with the people who lived at the house.

Fair is related to fire victims.

Significant damage was reported inside the home. Both suspects remain in jail. Their bonds have not been set.

