Fire damages Oktibbeha County home; No injuries reported

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County home was damaged by fire.

The blaze happened Wednesday afternoon on Valley Street, in the Belaire Subdivision.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warren said when volunteer firefighters arrived a car, an ATV, and the garage were on fire.

Smoke could also be seen billowing from the top of the home.

No injuries were reported.

East, District 5, and Bell School House Fire Departments put out the flames.

An exact cause has not been determined.

