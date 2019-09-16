Fire Danger Advisory issued for Alabama

The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for all 67 Alabama counties effective immediately until rainfall is received.

Current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures have combined to create a high probability of fuel ignition and an atmosphere favorable for wildfires.

In the last 30 days, AFC wildland firefighters have battled 192 wildfires burning approximately 2,221 acres of land across the state. This number includes three fires that were over 100 acres in Bullock, Choctaw, and Wilcox counties, as well as one that was approximately 500 acres in Mobile County.

Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve if possible. While under the fire danger advisory, all necessary safety precautions should be exercised when doing any type burning. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit.