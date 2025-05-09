Fire Department in Starkville works to clear storm damage

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department had a busy afternoon after the storms rolled through.

City Fire Marshal Mark McCurdy said most of the damage was in the northeast half of the city.

This includes areas north of Highway 182, Edgewood Drive, and Copperfield Court.

McCurdy said it took around three hours to clean up and clear debris.

This was a joint effort with other city departments, including the street and police departments.

Starkville fire reminded citizens that if you were cooking before the storm and lost power, remember to always cut the stove and cooking appliances off before the power comes back on.

The department said it’s a good idea to cut all appliances off and slowly cut them back on one at a time when the power is restored.

There were no reports of injuries.

