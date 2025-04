Fire Department responds to a kitchen fire in Sturgis

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday, April 15, at around 5:30 pm, the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 88 Livingston Drive.

It appears to be a grease fire from frying catfish.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner said Sturgis Volunteer Fire had a quick and efficient response to the property, and the fire left minimal damage.

No injuries were reported.

