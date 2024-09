Fire department responds to kitchen fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There was no rest for Columbus Fire and Rescue this Labor Day as they were busy dousing the flames.

Crews were on the scene of a house fire around 9:30 a.m. September 2 at 2002 College St.

Fire chief Duane Hughes said the blaze started as a kitchen fire.

No injuries have been reported.

