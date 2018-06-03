Fire Destroys A Clay County Home

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County woman loses her home in a Sunday afternoon fire.

It happened on Bennett Road in the Tibbee community around 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard a loud boom and thought it was thunder, until they saw smoke.

It took the Tibbee Volunteer Fire Department more than two hours to contain the blaze.

The woman is 89-years old and lived alone.

Family members on the scene say they believe she was trying to cook when the fire started.

She was taken to the hospital for minor burns to her face.