COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus home is a total loss after a fire late this evening, January 3.

Flames were pouring from this home on Holly Hills Road just after 5:30 this evening.

No one was home at the time the fire started.

The owner says he’s renovating the home and says he may have left a fire going in the fireplace.

Fire investigators are still investigating the actual cause.

Fortunately no one was hurt.