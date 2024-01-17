Fire destroys historic downtown Tupelo church

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire destroyed a historic downtown Tupelo church early morning on January 17.

Fire Chief Brad Robinson said firefighters got to the St. Paul United Methodist Church at about 4:30 a.m.

Flames were coming through the sanctuary’s roof when they arrived.

The fellowship hall and parsonage were saved at the Spring Street location. However, the sanctuary is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

A fire hydrant did freeze over while firemen battled the blaze, but Robinson said it did not impact operations.

The State Fire Marshal was assisting TFD in determining the cause of the blaze.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X