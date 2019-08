WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning fire destroys a mobile home in Winston County.

Winston County Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard says the fire happened around 2 am in the Highpoint Community.

A couple was home at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is suspected to be electrical.

The High Point Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Louisville Fire department responded to the scene.