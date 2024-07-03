Fire destroys North Lamar Rescue Squad building

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – North Lamar Rescue Squad in Sulligent goes up in flames.

Lamar County EMA Director Mike Wisdom said the fire happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The rescue squad is located behind Sulligent City Hall. Crews were able to save one ambulance.

Wisdom says an outdoor weather warning siren was also destroyed.

Right now, Lamar Ambulance is assisting with medical calls as they are needed.

The state fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

