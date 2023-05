COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire destroyed a truck in downtown Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke and flames started coming from the red Nissan at about 1 p.m.

Columbus Fire and Rescue quickly put out the fire without anyone being injured.

The pick-up was parked at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

No word on what started the blaze.

