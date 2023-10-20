Fire destroys unoccupied grocery store in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A grocery store in Aberdeen was destroyed in a fire that broke out early on October 20 around 1 a.m.

The Big Star Grocery, which had been unoccupied for over 10 years, was engulfed in flames causing firefighters from neighboring towns to assist.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.

The store is considered a total loss. Fire Chief Hodges has advised people to avoid the area due to potential hazards.

