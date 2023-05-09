Fire destroys Volunteer Fire Department in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A community in Pickens County lost a fire station over the weekend.

The Dancy Cochran Volunteer Fire Department was engulfed in flames Sunday.

Only one truck was salvaged from the blaze.

The Dancy community will still have fire protection as members of the department were able to receive a loaner truck and other equipment.

There is also an aid agreement between Aliceville, Pickensville, and Summerville to assist Dancy while the department waits for a rebuild.

“It’ll be rebuilt. Of course, the rebuilding process is going to depend on what insurance is going to cover and what not, and the department will go from there for any grants or any kind of fundraising activities that they may have to pursue,” said Keith “Booty” Cox, President of the Pickens County Fire Association.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter