VIDEO: A Fire Destroys A Webster County Home

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A house fire leaves one Webster County family homeless.

The Mantee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire off of Old Dancy Road in Mantee around 11:30 Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

Mantee Volunteer Firefighter Landon Griffin says the family was not home at the time of the fire.

The Mantee Volunteer Fire Department requested help from the Cumberland, Maben, and Mathiston Volunteer Fire Departments to fight the fire.

Griffin says help was needed because of concerns dealing with manpower and shuttling water to scene.

There was nothing out of the home able to be salvaged.

“We were able to save one piece of property, the owner’s pickup truck. We are a pretty tight-knit community and we were able to get a hold of the owner of the house and let him know what was going on and he told us where the keys of the pickup were and we were able to save his pickup, but the house is going to be a total loss,” says Griffin.

Griffin says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to the county fire investigator with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.

Griffin also says the State Fire Marshall’s Office has been contacted.