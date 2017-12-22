Fire In Sturgis

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer firefighters from Sturgis and the surrounding area battled an early morning fire on Highway 12.

The call came in just after 1:00 a.m., December 22.

Sturgis fire chief Greg Wall says no one was home at the time.

Wall says the two homes were close together.

When firefighters arrived, they found the wooden house fully involved in fire, the west side of the house already burned and the front wall of the mobile home on fire.

A portion of Highway 12 was shut down while the fire department moved heavy equipment into place.

Wall says at this time the cause of the fire is not known.

Volunteer firefighters from the central and Maben Fire Departments assisted the Sturgis fire department.