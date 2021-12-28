Fire investigators believe they know cause of Jamestown Apartment fire

An update to a story we first brought you last week, fire investigators believe they know where an apartment fire started.

The blaze happened at the Jamestown Apartment complex in east Columbus.

A mother and her two children were able to escape where the fire started.

Firefighters say the flames started in the kitchen area of one apartment.

In all, four units were damaged.

A firewall protected the other tenants in the building.

The state fire marshal is assisting Columbus Fire and Rescue in the investigation.