Fire in Winston County Destroys Home

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning fire in Winston County leaves a home destroyed.

The High Point Volunteer Fire Department got a call just after six Friday morning.

When they arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department worked hard to battle the flames, but the home sustained heavy damage.

“Once it cools down will come back and will sort through some stuff try to do investigation try to determine what caused the fire start the investigation,” said Fire Coordinator Jody Garrard. “We’ll start looking at electrical wiring and try to determine what part of the house the fire started.We’ll start working our way through the house trying to see what we can find.”

The homeowner was not home and the time of the fire, and no one else was injured.