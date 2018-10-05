Firefighters battle massive fire at Columbus construction company

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Fire crews were up early Friday morning battling a fire at a Columbus construction company.

At around 3 a.m., District 3 volunteer firefighters responded to an explosion at the Trimjoist Corporation on 5146 highway 182 east.

The building quickly became fully engulfed.

We’re told the flames started in the back of the building and spread to the front.

The fire has since been contained.

District 1 and Columbus Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

We will continue to bring you the latest as more information becomes available.