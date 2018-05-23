OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Fire Department go to work early this morning and it could means a low insurance bill for residents.

Sturgis Volunteer fire fighters, along with other departments shuttle water for a possible better rating.

When it comes to putting a fire out we think the answer is simple, just add water.

For county volunteer fire fighters it’s a little more complicated.

“We’re not like municipalities where there’s a fire hydrant within 1000 feet. So for us, we move it to the scene,” said Oktibbeha County Training Officer Austin Check.

Wednesday the Oktibbeha County Fire Department did a full-scale water shuttle to help possibly lower the District Four Fire Protection Grading District.

“The lower the fire rating the better. The Town of Sturgis is currently a seven, we have two fire rating districts that are nines so we’re hoping to get them down to an eights and maybe a seven,” said Sturgis Fire Chief Greg Wall.

The volunteer fire departments invited the Mississippi rating Bureau to prove they have what it takes for a lower rating.

More than a dozen volunteer fire fighters worked non-stop to pump 600 gallons a minute for an hour into the area.

Check says dropping the rating means a lot to the community.

“Some one looking to open a business, insurance is a big part of their opening costs. Now those costs are lowered. For someone who may not be able to afford homeowners insurance now will be able to afford it. Maybe someone that’s had home owners insurance in the past can now afford to take their kids on vacation or start a college fund,” said Check.

The firemen beat their goal and the requirements with ten minuets to spare.

Wall say it wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers that save lives.

“Oktibbeha County has men and women from all over. Every walk of life. We have heavy equipment operators, carpenters salesmen electric utility employees that have made an effort to come together as a team,” said Wall.

The official rating will be announced in a few weeks.