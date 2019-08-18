Firefighters go missing off Florida coast during fishing trip

Rescued baby dugong dies of shock with a stomach full of plastic
“Her death will remind Thais and people all over the world not to dispose trash into the oceans,” a Natural Resources and Environment Minister said
Aug 17
NASA picks Alabama space center for moon lander program
The lander is a critical element in NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon in 2024
Aug 16
Varnish and rubber found in Arctic snow, according to study
The study postulated that the pollutants were potentially carried via air
Aug 15
July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth
On the last day of the month alone, 11 billion tons of ice melted across Greenland â€” contributing to record low sea ice levels
Aug 15
Nature up close: Theodore Roosevelt, the conservation president
The conservation movement in the U.S. dramatically advanced under the 26th president’s watch, as he established 5 national parks, created the National Wildlife Refuge System and U.S. Forest Service, and oversaw the protection of 230,000,000 acres
Aug 15