Firefighters put training in action at Louisville-Winston County Airport

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters will tell you that no two days on the job are ever the same. That’s why they train and drill so much.

That training paid off for the Louisville Fire Department and a pilot at the Louisville-Winston County Airport.

Friday morning a jet at the airport took a turn a little too sharply and got its landing gear off the tarmac and into the turf, just enough to get stuck.

Louisville firefighters were called in, and using airbags, jacks, and a little elbow grease, they were able to get the wheels back up on solid ground.

