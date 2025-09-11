Firefighters respond to a car fire that later engulfs a house in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A car caught on fire, and the blaze eventually destroyed a Lowndes County house.
The fire happened on Ridge Road on Thursday, September 11.
Firefighters believe a car under the carport of the home caught fire.
The flames eventually spread to a second car and up into the roof of the house.
No one was there at the time. No injuries were reported.
An exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.