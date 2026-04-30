Firefighters respond to a fire at Popeye’s Chicken in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you “Love that Chicken from Popeye’s”, you need to make alternate dinner plans tonight.

A lunch hour fire has forced the Columbus location to shut its doors temporarily.

Columbus Fire Marshal Michael Walker said grease dripped from one of the fryers and possibly made contact with the burner underneath causing the fire.

At least two fryers were affected.

Columbus Fire and Rescue was called to the popular restaurant at around 12:45 pm.

Walker said Popeye’s employees attempted to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived and got it under control.

He said a maintenance company will look at the damage tomorrow to see if anything needs to be replaced.

Popeye’s remains closed until the damage can be assessed and repairs are made.

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