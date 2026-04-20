Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer fire departments in Oktibbeha County responded to a structure fire in Sturgis yesterday.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner around 1:30 pm, crews were called to a cabin on Sherman Drive in Sturgis.

Upon arrival, the two story structure was fully involved.

Sturgis and Central Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Departments worked to extinguish the fire.

It was ruled a total loss. No injuries were reported.

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