Firefighters respond to gas leak on Strawberry Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some folks in Columbus are back home tonight after briefly being evacuated.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters assisted Atmos Energy crews to cap off a gas leak.

A possible underground explosion happened near Strawberry Street after a contracting crew hit a gas line.

No one was injured and there was no property damage reported.

Hughes told WCBI that three homes were evacuated.

An all clear was given about an hour after the incident was reported.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.