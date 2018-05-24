Firefighters take part in ‘Confined Space Rescue’ training

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters from agencies throughout Northeast Mississippi spent the day learning how to rescue people trapped in tight spaces.

“Mississippi Task Force One” members went through drills and exercises at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Tupelo.

Participants learned about proper ways to rig and secure stretchers, and other equipment that may need to be used to rescue anyone trapped in a workplace or residential emergency.

“It could happen anywhere, you think about any of the confined spaces that could be around, your neighborhood or whatever, there’s always something. As a kid, we liked to explore, look into things, kids could wander into anything or somebody could be working in one of these places or collapse from heat exhaustion, or whatever, we have to go in and try and rescue them out,” said Capt. Brad Robinson, of the Tupelo Fire Department.

Mississippi Task Force One members train every two years in various tasks. They can respond to emergencies throughout the state.