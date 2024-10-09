Firefighters work to prepare for the unexpected in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Having working equipment in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death.

That’s the reality volunteer firefighters face.

On October 9, firefighters spent the day making sure the pumps on their trucks are working properly.

Ensuring the equipment is in good shape does more than save lives, it can also save you money.

“Every truck we have goes through this test. We do it yearly, and we do this for the rating bureau to make sure our trucks are working properly and that the citizens of Oktibbeha County are getting the proper insurance rebates and the lowest possible insurance for their home owner insurance coverage,” said Patrick Warner, Oktibbeha County’s Fire Coordinator.

The standard for the pumps is 1,000 gallons per minute at 150 PSI.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X