PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firemen from across Pontotoc County and nearby areas continue to battle a major fire at a Pontotoc County furniture plant.

At least one building on the American Furniture complex is heavily damaged as a result of the Friday morning blaze.

At this time there are no verified reports of any injuries.

WCBI's Allie Martin is on scene

Photo courtesy: Brooke Bedford