Firework experts explain how to safely pop fireworks during drought

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “Popping fireworks, you can obviously start a fire, hence the name fireworks. We try to avoid that particularly when it is this dry,” said Laurie Grace, Fire Chief of Central Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s blazing and the hot and dry conditions are not going anywhere anytime soon. However, Central Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department Chief Laurie Grace says there’s a safe way to enjoy the holiday tradition.

“Make sure you have some water available because if the firework does not go off, you want to let it sit about 30 minutes in a bucket of water, just to make sure it does not go off unexpectedly,” said Grace.

Right behind me, you can see tall grass and dry areas. Grace said areas like this should be a no-go and should be avoided at all costs on the 4th of July.

“Don’t set your fireworks off over long dry grass, if you can, wet down the area ahead of time. Make sure you have water in buckets, or a garden hose just in case something does happen. They do produce sparks, and sparks produce fire. Just be really aware of what is going on, and make sure all sparks are fully extinguished before you leave the area,” said Grace.

Fireworks are used mostly by children ages 12 or younger. Most of the injuries children suffer are face, head, and hand injuries. Orbit Fireworks Employee Candi Nabors said a child should always be watched by an adult, especially when the grass is dry so that a fire does not spread.

“Children will be children, they like to play, and they like to cut up. They do not know the dangers of fireworks, and that is fire, and fire will burn,” said Nabors.

Fireworks started over 30,000 fires in 2022, these fires caused about six deaths, and over $100 million in property damage.

