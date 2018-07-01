Firework Sales

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Fourth is just around the corner, which means people are already stocking up on fireworks.

But with the holiday falling on a Wednesday, businesses say sales are off to a slow start.

- Advertisement -

Jackie Gosa is the manager at Orbit Fireworks in Columbus.

She says the Fourth is the biggest day for fireworks but is a little worried since it falls in the middle of the week this year.

“It’s been slow up until this weekend we’ve had a pretty good crowd hoping it gets bigger by the fourth we’re hoping to have a big crowd on the fourth,” said Gosa.

And many people know firework stands will be crowded on the Fourth, so some customers are buying their fireworks a few days ahead.

“We have some that come in and buy a lot, and they get to go to the community, and they all have big fireworks together, so they buy big cakes and have them a good show at home,” said Gosa.

Kym Winders is one of those customers who likes to put on a popping show for many people.

And she says a big show comes with a big price tag.

“Usually a couple hundred dollars with other people coming in and spending about the same,” said Winders.

Gosa says sales have been about the same as last year’s so far but expects the number to grow.

“Tuesday Wednesdays is when we get our biggest customers,” said Gosa.

Winders says that her family and many others are planning on celebrating on Tuesday instead of on the fourth due to work.