Fireworks on the Water kicked off this evening at Stennis Lock and Dam

"Visit Columbus" projects more than thousands of people to attend to see the fireworks and listen to a line-up of music.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fireworks on the water kicked off July 1st at the East Bank of the Stennis Lock and Dam.

Mississippi Natives and country music sensation Chapel Hart took center stage.

The Mayor of Columbus says this event was highly requested and planned.

“This is a great event for Columbus, the CVB partners with the city and the county, the fire department, the Police Department, and Sheriff Department,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “They worked for months to bring this event together and have a safe environment for citizens and surrounding neighbors; fireworks are going to be beautiful Chapel Hart out here how cool is that there are like one of the hottest bands in the nation right now and we are excited to have them here.”

The firework show lasts for 19 minutes.